Future of Forest Square Center looks promising

The plan is to connect Glenforest Road to Carolina Forest Boulevard, as well as Tanger Outlets. The connect will alleviate some of the traffic congestion on Highway 501. | Source: WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The national outdoor chain Gander Mountain is expanding, and chose just off of Highway 501 to build its second store in the entire state, showing that the Carolina Forest area could become a popular one for development.

According to the latest conceptual plans for the more than 45,000 square foot outdoor store from the Horry County Planning Department, it may not stand alone for long. More could develop on the empty stretch of land between the Tanger Outlets and the Forest Square Shopping center. There's certainly enough space, with three available designated land plots next door, plus more than 105 open acres of land behind it.

The entire area is zoned for commercial business, so the county has reserved it for a mix of restaurants and businesses. No construction permits have been pulled yet, but Horry County planners say once the Gander Mountain store opens, the area should get plenty more interest from developers.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.