Kaymer closes out wire-to-wire US Open win

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) - Martin Kaymer of Germany has won the U.S. Open on Sunday with four days of dominance at Pinehurst No. 2.

It was his second major championship. He made a 15-foot par putt on the last hole for a 1-under 69, giving him an eight-shot victory over Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton.

He became only the seventh player in 114 years of the U.S. Open to go wire-to-wire, and no one ever had a chance. Kaymer led by at least four shots for the final 48 holes of this U.S. Open.





Compton, a two-time heart transplant recipient, was the only player to give him a serious challenge until consecutive bogeys early on the back nine. He closed with a 72 and gets a reasonable consolation prize - a trip to the Masters.





