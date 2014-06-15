One taken to hospital after swept by ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person has been transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after almost drowning in the ocean around 10th Avenue South Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Miller of the City of Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Witnesses said that four kids were swept away in the ocean by a rip current.



There are no conditions reported at this time.

