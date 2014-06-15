Two local kids become finalist in nationwide competition

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The creative jingle of two local third graders has put them in the running for Johnson and Johnson's Brand-Aid project to win $10,000.

Two friends, Rylianna Hancheck and John Michael Shavitz entered into Band-Aid's Nationwide "Stuck On Me" jingle competition and are now one of the twelve hand-picked finalist.

Their video is named "Stuck on me PopStars." John Michael gets tired of Rylianna always stealing the spotlight so he puts a Band-Aid over her mouth so he can finish singing the jingle.

It is only a 45 second skit but it took a little more time than that to get it right.

"We had to do it like thousands," said finalist Rylianna Hancheck.

Both were asked what they would buy if they won the grand prize.

"Leggos! I'm going to share it with my friends and I might get an iPad," said finalist John Michael Shavitz.

"A leggo set for my brother, another leggo set for me and maybe another leggo set," said Rylianna.

Even if these two don't take the top prize, there is $250 Walmart gift card at stake for the top three submissions and a $100 gift card for the top nine.

Visit www.band-aid.com/stuckonme to help the two win. The deadline to vote is Tuesday, June 17.

