Man dies in Florence County swimming pool

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man was suspected to have had a medical issue while swimming in a pool at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutchen.

The Coroner said that Walter Davis, 60, was discovered by his wife in a swimming pool.

Davis' body was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC for an autopsy.



The autopsy results confirmed the cause of death as an accidental drowning.

The victim died shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

