Facebook helps BCSO find missing Bolivia man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A Facebook post tipped off deputies that a Bolivia man was missing, but has since been located.

Around 4:15 Saturday afternoon, Thomas "Tommy" Raymond Johnson, 61, went missing at his Sunset Harbor residence, according to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Emily Flax of the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says that someone spotted Johnson in the Oak Island area and called detectives after seeing a Facebook post that said he was missing.

Johnson was found safely around 8:30 Saturday night.

