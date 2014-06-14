Police arrest Conway man for fatal Carolina Forest shooting

Delshawn Anthony Davis turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He was charged with murder. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 29-year-old Conway man turned himself in to police on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a man at the Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest Saturday.

Horry County Police arrived at the scene Saturday afternoon to find 24-year-old Antonio Dexter Smith in the parking lot, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. He was taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives responded and an investigation was initiated. As a result, Delshawn Anthony Davis was identified, and he turned himself in on Tuesday. He is currently in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on one charge of murder, according to an HCPD news release.

Horry County Police reports stated that multiple people heard up to six gunshots and observed a black Chrysler 300 speed off after the shots were fired.

