Woman arrested in connection with Memorial Day shooting

Keyanna Pegram was arrested in connection with the Memorial Day Weekend shooting at Fountainbleau Inn. (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Keyanna Pegram, 21, of High Point, North Carolina, was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a shooting at the Fountainbleau Inn in Myrtle Beach on Memorial Day weekend, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Pegram is being charged with attempted murder. She is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail without bond.

Myrtle Beach Police say that surveillance video from the shooting helped them identify the suspects.

