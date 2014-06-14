Grant adds hundreds of firefighters to South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina State Firefighters' Association received a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to add 900 firefighters across the state.

The funds have been allocated under the Staffing for Adequate Fire Management Response Program with the goal to enhance the local fire department's ability to comply with staffing, response and operational standards.

The association plans to provide funding for entry level physicals for firefighters, provide personal protective equipment, and hire a retention coordinator.

The SAFER Grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments to help them increase or maintain the number of trained "front line" firefighters.

The grant will conclude in four years.

For additional information contact Bryan Riebe at (864) 313-0205.

