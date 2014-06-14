Myrtle Beach Hollywood Wax Museum is open for business

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're waxing for fun things to do in Myrtle Beach this summer or if you're visiting the Grand Stand any time of year, the Hollywood Wax Museum is now open for business.

At the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and 21st Avenue, Hollywood Wax Museum is the only wax museum in the country devoted entirely to celebrity figures.

The two-story building will bring visitors into the world of Hollywood Stars and allow guests to get close to some of the most famous people in show business, recreated so realistically that you'd think they were alive.

From Robert Downey, Jr. to Robert DeNiro to Julia Roberts, there are wax figures for everyone to meet. The Broadway at the Beach location provides entertainment for all ages on your family reunion, group tour, sports travel team competition, and beach getaway.

Hollywood Wax Museum offers special rates for groups of 20 or more, as well as non profit organization discounts. The best value in Myrtle Beach is a Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center Pick 3 Pass, which includes admission to Hollywood Wax Museum, the zombie apocalypse haunted Outbreak and Hannah's Maze of Mirrors.

Residents of Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick Counties will receive a 50 percent Area Appreciation discount year-round.

All three attractions will be open 365 days a year.

Operating hours are from 9:30 a.m. to midnight seven days a week until Labor Day.

For updates, follow the Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center on Facebook, www.facebook.com/hollywoodwaxmyrtlebeach

