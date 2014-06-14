Salt Games bring benefits to the community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The second annual Native Sons' Salt Games kicked off Saturday morning with an anticipated bigger than ever turnout.

Sponsors say the games are a way to bring the community together. Not only are people enjoying the different events, but they are impacting the area in ways that go beyond dollars and cents.

The event is about paying it forward. Proceeds from the games benefit the Grand Strand chapter of the Surfrider Foundation.

The foundation serves the entire Grand Strand and works to keep local beaches and waves clean, educate the public and protect beach access.

"I mean we're here because of the beach, that's why everyone lives here, that's why everybody visits here and we protect it, and take care of it and keep it clean," said Matthew Bickford, member of the Surfrider Foundation.



A local school coach couldn't be happier that he's playing the game he loves while supporting the community he lives in.

"It just doesn't get any better than that, it's a win-win situation for everybody," said Joe Goodwin, Local Coach/Pro Tournament Competitor. "The competitors get to play the game they love and people come to watch. It's a free event. Bring your whole family. You're going to see some of the best players in the country."

There will be an amateur co-ed four on four volleyball game Sunday that anyone can come out and play.

While the series of different events happening this weekend is all for a good cause, it also helps local businesses thrive by the boardwalk.

"Anytime that we have event in the adjacent lot besides us, the two most beautiful lots in Myrtle Beach, it always brings a good crowd. Anytime we can bring extra people into the downtown area and show them what we have, we always benefit from that," said Briggs Dickerson, general manager of Peaches Corner.

And that's the general concusses. When it comes to events happening in our area, it always benefits the community in more than one-way.

