Highway Patrol investigating Hit and Run in Bennetsville

BENNETSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit and run crash in Marlboro County, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on Old Wire Road near Aaron Temple Church Road.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown says Charles McCall, 38, was the pedestrian killed in the accident.

At this time, there is no vehicle description. South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle with possible damage to the front and undercarriage of the vehicle. Highway Patrol's MAIT team is on the scene gathering evidence to determine the make and model of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

