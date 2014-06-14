Grant Holmes on MLB draft: this has been the best week of my life

It's been a busy few weeks for former Conway high school pitcher Grant Holmes.

The 6'2", 200 pounder was drafted in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 22nd overall pick. His triple digit fastball and sub 1.00 ERA in his senior season for the Tigers earned Holmes a first round selection. Although, Holmes says this has probably been the best two weeks of his life, he admits the last 14 days have been a whirlwind.

"The week before the draft I went to the Brewers for a workout, then I went to Seattle," said Holmes. "Then I flew from Seattle to San Francisco for their workouts and flew back home for a day, flew back out to the draft then came back."

The Holmes family is accustomed to baseball success: Grant's brother, Colby, pitched in three College World Series for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, and is now with the Rome Braves, the low single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

