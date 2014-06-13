Florence County Council appeals decision to create new fire district

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Council members have appealed Gov. Haley's decision to create a West Florence Fire District. The decision to appeal came at the council's Special Called Meeting on Thursday, June 12.

The resolution was filed Friday. The county says the new district creates confusion and could place lives, property and businesses at risk.

"Act 183 creates the potential for confusion and conflict in the provision of fire protection services Within the area of the purported West Florence Fire District and the diversion of resources otherwise available for use in other areas of Florence County, thus placing the lives, property and businesses of the citizens of Florence County at risk," as stated in the resolution.

While the resolution is being considered, Florence County says it will continue business as usual.

"While such resolution is being sought, Florence County will continue to budget and appropriate for, and with direct the taxation of, the area of Florence County contained in the purported West Florence Fire District for fire protection services and will provide such services in that area, without regard to the provisions of Act 183 and will not make or authorize any transfer of assets to the purported West Florence Fire District."

As stated in the resolution, the county will not send any of its assets to the West Florence Fire District at this point.

