Peahen pops up at Longs residence

Rising said the feathers on her neck are iridescent blue and green colors. | Source: Randy Rising

Rising said the bird just showed up Friday afternoon. | Source: Randy Rising

Rising said the peahen stands about 3 feet tall. | Source: Randy Rising

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - A peahen has shown up at the backdoor of a Longs residence.

The brown-feathered fowl arrived at around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the home of Randy Rising.

"She just showed up," Rising said. "She's been sleeping and sitting, like she's on a nest," he added.

He said the bird is accustomed to people; still, he's unsure if she belongs to someone.

Rising reached out to WMBF News, since he wasn't sure what he should do with the animal.

The bird isn't indigenous to the Palmetto state, so it is uncommon for a peahen to show up, said Lt. Joe Ard with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

"Like many animals, the peahen is most likely scouring around for food, and that is common," Ard acknowledged.

In Rising's situation, DNR agents will not remove the bird. The chance of breaking the peahen's leg or wing is great.

"If a bird walks there or flies there, the bird will walk off or fly off," advised Ard.

DNR agents will remove raptor birds (birds that eat meet) from residences. Owls, hawks and eagles are examples of raptor birds. More common than not, raptor birds are endangered species, Ard said.

If an unwanted animal shows up at your door, call Horry County Animal Control at 843-248-1520, or an SCDNR agent at 843-546-8523.

