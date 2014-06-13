Tabor City wife murders husband and step-son, gets 2 life sentences

Sandy Lee Locklear has been convicted of killing her husband and step-son in a 2012 double homicide. | Source: HCSO

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Tabor City woman has been convicted of killing her husband and step-son in a 2012 double homicide.



Sandy Lee Locklear, 42, was found guilty for the murders Amos Hatfield and her step-son, Tommy Hatfield.

Locklear was convicted for the crimes by a jury, after the two-week criminal trial took place in an Horry County courtroom.

She was sentenced to serve two concurrent life sentences, without the possibility of parole by Judge Benjamin Culbertson. Senior Assistant Solicitor Bradley Richardson and Assistant Solicitor Monica Wooten represented the prosecution.

On August 19, 2012, on Red Bluff Road in Loris, Amos and Tommy Hatfield were attacked in their home, held down against their will, and shot in the back of their heads by two male intruders, who were the co-defendants in this case. The two men were arrested and charged for the murders several months after Locklear's arrest.

Locklear was found at the crime scene by responding officers and claimed the assailants had raped and beaten her while the Hatfields were murdered.

During the investigation, detectives with the Horry County Police Department determined that Locklear was the primary suspect of the murders, not a victim. It was concluded that the motive was to collect her husband's million-dollar life insurance policy, which listed her as one of the two beneficiaries.

As the investigation unfolded, it was discovered that Locklear hired the two men from Tabor City to kill her husband and step-son, in exchange for a fraction of the money she planned to get from the life insurance policy.



Both men are currently incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center waiting for criminal trials. The trials will be held in Horry County in the future.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.