Coroner releases ID of Florence victim killed in Mullins plane crash

A Marion County cornfield has been blocked off due to a fatal plane crash Friday. | Source: Stephanie Robusto

Officials arrive on the scene of a Marion County fatal plane crash. Federal agents will investigate the cause of the crash. | Source: Stephanie Robusto

Stephanie Robusto is at the scene of the plane crash in Marion County. Officials have blocked off the field, where the plane crashed. | Source: Stephanie Robusto

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A small plane crashed on Bluff Road near the Marion County Airport Friday afternoon, killing the pilot, officials confirmed.

John Milton Sherbert, 65, of Florence was killed in the crash on impact, Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed.

The project plane crashed in a corn field shortly after taking off from the runway of the airport, resulting in the death of the pilot, said an official with the Marion County Airport.

The crash happened at the end of the airport, about 200 yards from the Highway 501 Bypass, according to Marion County Sheriff Mark Richardson.

The crash occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Friday, said Eric Weiss from the NTSB. The FAA will be investigating this crash, the airport official said.

The plane is described as a Mustang replica out of Florence, and was kept in a hanger at the Marion Airport, officials said. The airport official said the plane was not built by the pilot.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.



