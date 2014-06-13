Cheraw Police looking for man missing since June 1

CHERAW, SC (WMBF) - A Cheraw man was reported missing today.

The Cheraw Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 65 year old Clarence Collins. Collins was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, June 1, around 11 p.m. Collins is believed to be in a 1998 Lincoln Town car, bearing a South Carolina tag of JTR 101, registered to Robert Porter of Cheraw.

If anyone has information on Mr. Collins or his whereabouts, contact Detective Sergeant John James at the Cheraw Police Department at 843-537-7868 or email him at jjames@cheraw.com.

