SC Firefighters' Association remembers Loris Assistant Fire Chief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The lives of 89 South Carolina firefighters will be honored in Myrtle Beach.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, June 14 at 1 p.m. in Ballroom A of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Sixty families of the fallen firefighters will be in attendance.

Assistant Chief Rodney Hardee of the Loris Fire Department will be memorialized at the ceremony. He will be honored with a line of duty medal.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.