Bucksport Marina and Plantation to host Outboard Drag Boat Championships

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Bucksport Marina and Plantation is hosting its third Outboard Drag Boat Association, US Grand Nationals Championships.

The Bucksport Marina and Plantation is a Conway-based recreation and entertainment complex with a full service marina, campground, restaurant, and music pavilion. The event will be held on June 20-22. "We're very excited about our five year agreement with the ODBA and having their high performance drag boats back for three days of 'fast and furious' competition here at Bucksport," says Bucksport Marina owner, Ed Waters.

On Friday, there will be practice runs. On Saturday and Sunday, the championship races will commence. Competitors will race along a quarter mile stretch of the Waccamaw River, south of where the river meets the Intracoastal Waterway, southwest of Conway. The event will feature various classes of boats. Participants will compete for monetary rewards and trophies. During the three day event, the Coast Guard will enforce safety zones along the river from noon to 7 p.m.

"Bucksport has a great facility to host a drag boat competition and our drivers are going to be amped up to perform for the fans. Everywhere we race, the crowds grow each year because we're delivering exciting entertainment combined with getting out on the water and back to nature," commented ODBA board member and competitor, Tommy Moore. Though the races are the highlight of the week, the event will also include entertainment from Motown's, Da'Voicez on Friday, Sunburst Radio on Saturday, and an afterglow celebration on Sunday with Fin City.

Tickets for the affair are $5 for Friday, $10 for Saturday or Sunday or you can purchase a 3-day, advance-purchase pass for $20. For more information, visit www.bucksportplantation.com or Captain Seaweeds on Facebook.

