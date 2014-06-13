Student takes up a cross on spiritual trek from Georgia to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A student is trekking hundreds of miles from Georgia to Myrtle Beach while taking up a literal cross in a spiritual journey that he hopes inspires others with their own crosses to bear.

John Bessis, a 21-year-old student at Georgia Highlands College, began the journey on Sunday, June 8 from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rome, Georgia. He chose Myrtle Beach because his mother lives there.

"God has called me to build a cross and carry it across the state of Georgia to the Ocean," Bessis states on the "Taking Up The Cross" Facebook page. "Please pray that Jesus would be glorified in this."

Bessis had hoped to arrive in Myrtle Beach within 30 days, but his trip may take longer because, "so many people coming out to see him on the side of the road," according to his friend and representative Patrick Gruber.

He says that Bessis was inspired to take the journey by a line from Matthew Chapter 16 in the Bible, which reads: "Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me."

"We all have our difficulties in life; John hopes that when people see him taking this literal cross, to trust in Jesus," Gruber said. Bessis has been talking and praying with people who have stopped on the side the road at the sight of him carrying a wooden cross, and allowing them to sign it.

