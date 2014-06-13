Hospice collects air conditioners for seniors in need this summer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Some senior citizens suffer through the hot summer months because they don't have air conditioners in their homes, but that might be a thing of the past.

Heartland Hospice is partnering with Horry County Council on Aging, Anderson Oaks, and Rivertown Pharmacy to collect new, one-room air conditioners for seniors from Aynor to Longs to Surfside Beach.

"A tremendous number of our neighbors, particularly seniors, live without air conditioning during our long, hot summers," said Sandy Kuhn, Heartland Hospice of the Grand Strand, Administrator.

"It's uncomfortable and worrisome enough if you are young and healthy. For seniors with heart, lung and other health issues, it is deeply concerning. Fortunately, we are able to provide air conditioners to patients in need with grants from our Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund. However, we know there are many other seniors going without, and we want to do everything we can to help," says Kuhn.

HCCOA Deputy Director, Elaine Gore states that donations are accepted to help purchase the air conditioners. They can be made payable to Horry County Council on Aging. The donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

If you can be of some assistance, call Heartland Hospice at 248-2061.

