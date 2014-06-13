Thousands of flyers fall off truck, back up traffic on Highway 501

The flyers are advertising the newly-renamed Grand Prix Family Race Park. Source: Jenna DeAngelis

Flyers litter the southbound lanes of Highway 501 north of Myrtle Beach Friday. Source: Jenna DeAngelis

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of flyers fell off a truck on Highway 501 near River Oaks Drive Friday, backing up southbound lanes of traffic.

The flyers for Grand Prix Family Race Park were spread all over the roadway near Waccamaw Pottery Friday morning after falling off the truck.

Highway Patrol troopers and State Highway Emergency Program crews were on the scene directing traffic while several people picked up the flyers, according to our reporter on the scene.

A worker at the printing station told crews that 300,000 flyers had been printed.

