Detectives looking for missing Brunswick County man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Brunswick County detectives are asking the public's help to find a 21-year-old Southport man who has been missing since 2 a.m. Friday.

Matthew Hoffman, of Blue Water Street, was last seen leaving his home Friday morning, wearing a black shirt, gray pants and black boots. He is 5-feet-6-inches call, weighs about 150 pounds, and suffers from intellectual disabilities, according to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Fennell at 910-880-4895.

