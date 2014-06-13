Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Privetts Rd. in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. Friday killed one person.

A driver on Privetts Rd, which is about halfway between Conway and Loris, in a Chevy pickup was driving and ran off the road, before hitting a tree.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Russell Strickland Jr. of Conway. Horry County Coroner said Strickland Jr. died from multiple trauma due to the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

