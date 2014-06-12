Hardin to coach football at North Myrtle Beach HS

For many, the countdown until the start of the 2014 high school football season has already begun. North Myrtle Beach high school is no different, except the Chiefs have a new head football coach. Blair Hardin takes over after one season at Freedom High school. He's replacing Perry Woolbright who left for Batesburg-Leesville after four seasons at the helm.

"I was approved on Monday by the board and here I am ready to work. So it's been a quick transition but it's been a great transition," said Hardin. "We had 93 athletes this morning, working at seven a.m. Attitude, effort, everything was great this morning. Met with the coaches and everything has just been a great experience."

Hardin, who turned 32 on Monday, was approved as the new head football coach at North Myrtle Beach during Monday night's meeting of the Horry County School District board of education. He'll be an assistant athletic director at North Myrtle, also begin work on a master's degree in administration, and will teach strength and conditioning.

