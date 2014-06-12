HCPD search for 2 check fraud suspects - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD search for 2 check fraud suspects

Do you know this woman? Please call 915-TIPS | Source: HCPD Do you know this woman? Please call 915-TIPS | Source: HCPD
Woman ask for public's help in identifying this woman. Do you know this woman? | Source: HCPD Woman ask for public's help in identifying this woman. Do you know this woman? | Source: HCPD
Call 915-TIPS if you know this man. | Source: HCPD Call 915-TIPS if you know this man. | Source: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are wanted in connection with cashing fraudulent checks throughout Horry County.
Officials with the Horry County Police department posted three pictures of the suspects on Facebook Thursday.
"To date, [the suspects] have cashed over $22,000 worth of checks fraudulently," the post stated.
Police ask the public for help identifying the individuals. Call 915-TIPS, if you have any information.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Special

More Crime on WMBFNews.com

Updated:

Click for more mugshots See "Horry County's Most Wanted" More>>

Powered by Frankly