HCPD search for 2 check fraud suspects

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are wanted in connection with cashing fraudulent checks throughout Horry County.

Officials with the Horry County Police department posted three pictures of the suspects on Facebook Thursday.

"To date, [the suspects] have cashed over $22,000 worth of checks fraudulently," the post stated.

Police ask the public for help identifying the individuals. Call 915-TIPS, if you have any information.

