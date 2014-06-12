Video documents moments with Dad, goes viral

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A video spotlighting children of all ages with their dads has gone viral. The one minute clip, sponsored by Dove Men+Care has received more than 2 million views in three days.

The video is timely: Father's Day is Sunday.

The video, "Calls for Dad", documents 27 genuine moments, from potty training and hair brushing, to nighttime soothing and broken heart mending.

Three-quarters of dads say they are responsible for their child's emotional well-being, while only 20% of dads see this role reflected in media, according to a Dove Men+Care study.

Mobile users, click to view the video here: http://bit.ly/TPLv2Y.

