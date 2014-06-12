Pembroke man faces murder charges for stabbing death of missing man

Jerry Oxendine, 60, has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Delton Lloyd Cummings. | Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A Pembroke man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered a man that went missing.

Jerry Oxendine, 60, has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Delton Lloyd Cummings. He was arrested June 11.

Cummings was reported missing by a family member on April 26, according to investigators. An extensive investigation was conducted and on May 9, his body was found in Lumber River off Highway 710 in Pembroke.

Cummings died as a result of being stabbed, investigators confirmed.

The investigation was conducted by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division and the North Carolina State Bureau Of Investigation.

