SCLEOA prepares for 2014 Police Olympics

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Registration for the 2014 South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers' Association Police Olympics has opened.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 4 at Fort Jackson in Columbia. The Olympics date back more than 30 years and this year's theme is "Clash at the Capital – The Tradition Returns."

Law enforcement from all over the Palmetto state will compete for the "Top Cop" title. This friendly competition raises funds to support police officers and their families, in the event of a critical incident, a line of duty death and it supports the annual advanced training that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers' Association holds.

This event is family oriented and will offer activities for children as well as public education events and military competitors.

Citizens and corporations are welcome to support and donate to the event.

