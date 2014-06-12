Violent crimes land 3 suspects on HCSO Most Wanted list

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Violent crimes have landed three suspects on Horry County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list.



Tru Lee, 18, of Myrtle Beach is the youngest of the three. He is wanted for failure to appear on a second-degree assault and battery charge.

He is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is located on Kings Circle in Myrtle Beach.



Another Myrtle Beach man, 32-year-old Phillip Luis Melendez is wanted for a criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charge.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Melendez was last spotted in Myrtle Beach. His last known residence is located on Horizon River Road.

The last wanted suspect is Stevie Leanue Allen, 43, of Galivants Ferry.

Allen is accused of assault and battery in the second degree.

His last known address is located on Hemlock Road.

Allen stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.



Anonymous tips lead investigators to wanted suspects every day. Please call police at 915-TIPS with any information on HCSO Most Wanted suspects.

