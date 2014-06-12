Consider This: Be prepared for the heat

The temperatures are beginning to rise and that means that children and the elderly are especially at risk.

Consider This:

We've already had one tragedy in our area when a child died after being left in a car. The same thing can happen to our elderly residents in their homes if they are exposed to extreme heat.

If you're a parent, get in the habit of double checking the car seats before you get out of the car. And if you have elderly neighbors check on them regularly. If it is this hot in June, you know it will be much worse when we get into July and August. A few precautionary steps can help prevent something terrible from happening.

