The Salt Games to feature CrossFit, surf contest, kids run, more

Map showing the locations of all the Salt Games activities this weekend. Source: TheSaltGames.com

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Salt Games are back for the second year in a row, only this year, there's more to do and see and you can watch, for free.

"It includes a big cross-fit event, paddle board competition, surf competition, and there's also a big hot dog eating competition, great event for the whole family," says Judy Langfitt, owner of Core Fitness.

There's even a Ben and Jerry's run for the kids, with free ice cream at the end. New this year: a surfing competition and co-ed volleyball. If you just want to relax, there will be beach yoga, beer gardens and live music.

This year, the Native Son Salt Games doubled in size, extending an extra day, taking place Saturday and Sunday. The event is also expanding in space - from Plyler Park last year to the Old Pavilion this year, adding more events and extra competitors.

"As far as competitors, we were hoping to reach around six to 700 people so we're right around our goal," says Amelia Diemer with Native Sons.

That's more than double the number from last year and with sign-ups still open, there's even more room for growth.

"Time will only tell how many people extra we'll have here - spectators and attendees - but we're hoping that's gonna double as well," says Diemer.

The games aren't just for locals; there are surf competitors from as far away as Costa Rica. Since they need a place to stay, the event offers discounts at seven hotels, boosting our local economy.

Core Fitness is also joining in on the event for the second year with a Crossfit competition. Representatives say growth is crucial to not just tourism, but sports tourism on the Grand Strand.

"The beach needs things like this to get people outside, enjoying and actually seeing what this city has to offer," says Langfitt.

The event doesn't just bring people to the beach, it benefits the beach. Some of the proceeds from the Salt Games Go to the Surfrider Foundation of the Grand Strand, an organization dedicated to protecting our beaches.

If you want to join in on the fun you can still sign up but you only have until Friday night, at midnight to do so.

Sign up here and see a list of events: http://www.thesaltgames.com/

