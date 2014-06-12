Florence investigators find 7.9 pound 8-month-old infant, arrest mother

The 26-year-old mother was arrested after her 8-month-old child appeared emaciated, with all ribs visible, and was unresponsive. | Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Effingham woman has been arrested in connection with neglecting her child.

Cathy Laytal Fulton, 26, was arrested by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She was arrested Thursday, June 5.

On or about January 13, first responders were dispatched to Fulton's residence with reference to her unresponsive infant child, according to investigators.

The 8-month-old appeared emaciated with all ribs visible and was unresponsive, investigators alleged.

Upon arrival at an area hospital, the infant was found to weigh only 7.9 pounds and had to be placed on a ventilator. The child was diagnosed with severe malnutrition.

The infant was placed with a relative.

Fulton was released from the Florence County Detention Center June 5, 2014 on a $5000 personal recognizance bond.

