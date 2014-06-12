South Carolina Transport Police join neighboring states for SAFE DRIVE on I-95

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The Transport Police, a division of the SC Department of Public Safety will team up with North Carolina, Georgia and Florida for SAFE Drive on I-95; an effort to reduce commercial motor vehicle collisions along the I-95 corridor.

This joint enforcement and education effort is scheduled to take place on June 17-19 and July 29-31. "We are teaming up with law enforcement in our neighboring states in an effort to bring attention to commercial motor vehicle safety – both for the trucks and motorists who share the road with them," said South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director, Leroy Smith.

I-95 is one of the most heavily-traveled interstates in the United States. Thirteen percent of the nation's CMV fatal crashes occur in these neighboring four states. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, "From 2011-2013, there were 384 collisions on I-95 involving Commercial Motor Vehicles, including 20 lives lost and 204 injuries. The primary contributing factors in these collisions were driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage/change."

The DRIVE in SAFE DRIVE stands for Distracted, Reckless, Impaired, Visibility Enforcement, which highlights that there will be high visibility enforcement for those violations and others.

Safe Drive is comprised of a 900-mile stretch of the I-95 corridor. "This enforcement and education effort focuses on operator safety, ensuring vehicles are in good condition but also on educating drivers of passenger vehicles about the safe way to interact with CMVs," Colonel Taylor said.

SC Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will join STP Officers in this exercise to promote road safety on I-95. They will focus on commercial motor vehicles to monitor driver behavior, check compliance of Federal Regulations, and enforce South Carolina state law to ensure safety around commercial motor vehicles.

For more information contact Sergeant Mike Still at 803-530-7181.

