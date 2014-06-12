Lightning strike sets two-story house on fire in Little River

A friend says the house was just being built. (Source: Jake Kapustynski)

One man was displaced as a result of the fire. (Source: Jake Kapustynski)

Firefighters responded to the home at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Jake Kapustynski)

Fire officials confirmed the fire was the result of a lightning strike. (Source: Jake Kapustynski)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – A lightning strike caused a fire in the attic of a two-story home in Little River Wednesday night; one person has been displaced, officials confirmed.

Firefighters from Little River Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Toney Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, with mutual aid from North Myrtle Beach and Calabash, North Carolina, according to information shared on the Little River VFD Facebook page.

The second story of the home was fully involved when crews arrived, and a water supply to fight the flames was established from a secondary hydrant.

A friend of the homeowner said that he was not home at the time fire, and is devastated by the loss. The house was just being built, the friend said.

The friend posted several YouTube videos online showing the damage and apparent lightning strike that caused the fire, you can view them here:

Video 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQV9LkG6Wgs

Video 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khmbCLvyVQ4

Video 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xrIQ5aj6SY

