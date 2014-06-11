New event on the books for 4th of July at Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're thinking about skipping town for the 4th of July, you may want to reconsider. You can celebrate our country's independence right here in Myrtle Beach, at "Family 4th at The Common."

It's a brand new event, the city approved Tuesday and it'll take place in the Market Common for the first time, this year.

While there won't be fireworks, the event will stay true to its name, it will have plenty to offer for all ages. Face painting and balloon artists for the kids, and a beer garden for the adults. This, plus food vendors lining the streets. The "Eastbound band," will perform live, in the center of the common, outside Barnes & Noble for the full event.

Several streets will be closed, but this is to make way for a Myrtle Beach style parade, featuring no other than decorated golf carts.

The event will end in Valor Park with the Movies under the Stars Event Series, where ‘Field of Dreams,' will be playing, but many local businesses hope the day won't end for them, anticipating, you'll to walk through their doors.

"It's right at the start of season, so I think that will be really good. I think it will get the tourists plus all the locals and I'm just hoping for the best," says assistant general manager at Gordon Biersch Lauren Nave.

"Family 4th at the Common," is on the books for Independence Day from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., but if it has the success the Market Common had on New Year's Eve, businesses may see the impact last much longer.

The event follows the first Southern Times Square at the Market Common on New Year's Eve.

It drew in an unexpected, nearly 5,000 people. Gordon Biersch says the holiday was a record breaking day for business, bringing in around $30,000 for the night, and that was during our off-season. The Market Common hopes at our busiest time of year, between locals and tourists, this event will bring in an even bigger crowd.

"You know Market Common is still so new, so not a lot of people really know abut us so its gonna draw in much more people and hopefully we'll have another record breaking day," says Nave.

As far as the Southern Times Square, plans are underway for 2015. The Market Common says if the event on the 4th does well, we could also see it for years to come.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.