Attempted murder, burglary suspect in Georgetown turns himself in

Francis Brian Stalvey turned himself in after allegedly breaking into a home and shooting at a resident. (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted allegedly breaking into a home in Georgetown and shooting at a resident is now in custody after turning himself in Wednesday night.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Francis Brian Stalvey will now be charged with attempted murder and one count of burglary in the first degree.

Deputies say the 48-year-old broke into an occupied residence on Williams Hill Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Armed with a handgun, Stalvey began shooting at the resident.

The search for Stalvey lasted for several hours. At about 9 p.m., deputies were notified that Stalvey was at a neighbor's house on Ray Road and wanted to turn himself in. The neighbor secured the weapon and ammunition, and notified deputies of Stalvey's whereabouts.

Stalvey was taken to Georgetown County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

