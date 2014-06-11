Downtown Myrtle Beach area leaders discuss Memorial Day weekend violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation joined the list of other local leaders and law enforcement groups in addressing the violence of this past Memorial Day weekend.

DRC Chair Chuck Martino said he knows of at least two businesses that he argued contributed to the wild chaos during that weekend. Martino said the businesses have café licenses but operated more like nightclubs with loud music and alcohol.

Martino said the businesses helped "liquor up" a crowd that did not need to be. He said this type of behavior cannot happen any time of the year.

"Regardless of whether it's May, June, or July or whenever and to make sure that the activities they are doing are more in line with family friendly."

While Martino admits the DRC really doesn't have any legislative power, he plans on going to the businesses in question to tell them they cannot have wild parties again.

"It's not in the best interest of anyone here to have the inappropriate behavior continue," added Martino.

At the same time, the city of Myrtle Beach is working on plans to cut Ocean Boulevard down to one lane of one way traffic during Bikefest. The other two lanes would be for emergency personnel only.

City Manager Tom Leath said right now the city just needs to figure out which direction the traffic should go.

