Golf Channel's Big Break begins filming in Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Millions of viewers will soon see why they Grand Strand was recently named the number one destination for golf. The Golf Channel's 'Big Break' is filming at various golf courses in the Grand Strand.

The show follows 12 amateurs all competing for a top prize. Viewers get to know the contestants over 11 episodes as one by one the contestants are kicked off the show for losing competitions. Previous winners have taken home top prizes that include tens of thousands of dollars, exempt status at golf tours and even endorsement contracts.

For the Grand Strand, it's the perfect TV program to highlight the area's biggest attractions, according to Bill Golden, the president of Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday.

"Much of it will focus on golf but the show will also focus on off course activities, you know the dining, the amusement, you know the things gophers would do when on a typical vacation," said Golden who has been instrumental in getting producers of Big Break to sign on, saying they've actually been in talks for several years.

"The timing didn't work, the production window didn't work but this year it just made sense we spent some time in negotiations to pull together and to finally make the deal happen," he said.

Big Break is one of a number of reality shows to come to the grand strand recently.

CMT's Party Down South and TLC's Myrtle Manor received community backlash because of wild escapades from the cast those shows follow.

A lot can't be disclosed about the filming for Big Break, like who's in the cast or exactly which golf courses they'll be playing on; but the show is known as positive programming bringing in 5 million viewers according to the network.

This is the 22nd season of the show and you can catch the big break this October.

