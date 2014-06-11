Advisory lifts on Myrtle Beach, remains in effect for drainage ditch

Image sent from an anonymous viewer of crews working to clean up the spill.

A warning sign posted near 17th Ave. S. and Yaupon Drive, where the sewage leaked. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ocean water quality tests have passed, so the advisory on the beach has been lifted. However, the ditch remains under advisory, Myrtle Beach Spokesman Mark Kruea confirmed Thursday.

Untreated sewage spilled into a drainage ditch after two sewer lines broke in Myrtle Beach within 24 hours. As a precaution, an advisory was put in place for a 400-foot section of the beach at 25th Avenue South.

The first break happened late Tuesday, near 17th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive. The leak into the drainage ditch happened at this location.

After city crews disinfected the ditch twice, samples were taken to labs for testing. Advisory signs have been posted along the ditch. Ocean water quality samples were also taken at several locations.

On Wednesday, another line failed on Fifth Avenue South. The repair was complete by the afternoon, Kruea confirmed.

"Sewer lines are subject to harsh environment. Breaks in underground piping also may occur due to volumetric increases and changes in temperature," he added.

The public should avoid contact with the water in the drainage ditch. Water containing high bacteria levels may result in gastroenteritis, which can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, fever, headache and diarrhea. Other illnesses from contact with contaminated water may include eye, ear, nose and throat infections.

Kruea says although plans are not officially in the books for a new system they do realize there is a problem and the city will be working to add a sewer system project for that area.

