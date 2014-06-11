Lyle Lovett brings his large band to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Lyle Lovett will be performing at Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center on Saturday, August 30 and he is bringing his big band.

Lovett is a singer, song writer, storyteller, actor and American music icon. During the show in Florence Lyle and his "Large Band" are expected to give a show unlike any in the entertainment world. The show regularly runs more than two hours.

Tickets for this concert went on sale, Wednesday, June 11 at noon. Tickets are available online at www.fmupac.org or at the PAC box office in the performing arts center lobby on 201 S. Dargan Street in downtown Florence. Prices range from $69, $89, to $99.

For more on ticket information contact the box office at 843-661-4444. Hours of operation are Monday and Wednesday from noon until 6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 5 p.m.

