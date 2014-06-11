Gander Mountain to open Spring 2015 in Myrtle Beach

ST. PAUL, MN (WMBF) - Gander Mountain in Myrtle Beach has announced its plan to open in spring 2015. The outdoors retail store will be the second location added in the Palmetto state.

Gander Mountain in Myrtle Beach will be located in a new 45,600-square-foot store to be located next to the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 at Factory Stores Blvd.

Gander Mountain's newest store will feature a large selection of new and used firearms in South Carolina, together with a selection of gear and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, boating and archery.

The store will offer an extensive selection of men's and women's active performance outdoor and casual apparel, and a wide variety of men's and women's active footwear.

"Welcome to Myrtle Beach!" said John Rhodes, Mayor of Myrtle Beach. "On behalf of the entire city, let me say how excited we are by Gander Mountain and the decision to locate here. With an assortment of retailers, Gander Mountain will be another great addition to our area."

