Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Horry and Marion counties

HORRY AND MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The National Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Horry and Marion counties until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning was issued at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday.

The following press release was issued from NWS:

"THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HORRY COUNTY IN NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA CENTRAL MARION COUNTY IN NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA

UNTIL 400 PM EDT

AT 248 PM EDT...NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING QUARTER SIZE HAIL...AND

DAMAGING WINDS IN EXCESS OF 60 MPH. THIS STORM WAS LOCATED NEAR

GALIVANTS FERRY...OR 14 MILES SOUTH OF MULLINS...AND MOVING NORTH

AT 10 MPH.

LOCATIONS IN THE WARNING INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO GALIVANTS FERRY, RAINS, GAPWAY.

MORE DANGEROUS THUNDERSTORMS MAY DEVELOP AND AFFECT OTHER COMMUNITIES IN THE WARNED AREA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WIND IN EXCESS OF 60 MPH...

DESTRUCTIVE HAIL...DEADLY LIGHTNING AND HEAVY RAIN. FOR YOUR

PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS.

PLEASE REPORT HAIL...DOWNED TREES OR DAMAGING WINDS TO THE NATIONAL

WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC...TOLL FREE AT 800-697-3901...WHEN

YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY."

