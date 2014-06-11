SCDCA offers tips to homeowners during Homeownership Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - It is Homeownership Month, but the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs offers homeowner tips that may help you all year long.

The department will post homeownership information daily through Twitter and Facebook and will offer a free webinar on housing fraud and credit repair. The webinar will be held on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. This event will discuss the following:

• Avoiding foreclosure and housing scams

• Identifying credit repair frauds

• Finding a legitimate credit counselor

To register for the webinar, visit http://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/389842218936806618. For more information on housing issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov and click Consumer Information, then click Help for Homeowners. To find a licensed mortgage broker, click Licensee Lookup. To report a possible fraud, call the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs at 1-800-922-1594.

