Officials search for breach of trust suspect

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A suspect wanted in connection with a breach of trust is on the loose.

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department have asked for the public's help in locating Timothy Geathers.

He is wanted for Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent more than $2000.

Geathers' last known address is 110 Frank Williams Drive Georgetown.

He stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Geathers is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.