Man wanted in Pawleys Island armed robbery

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a man involved in the armed robbery that took place at the Dollar General in Pawleys Island Sunday, June 8.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General at 10400 Ocean Highway around 9:30 p.m., according to the police report.

The clerk told deputies a man came in and demanded money from the register.

One Dollar General employee was able to escape out the front door, and the suspect fled. He was last seen running south on foot.

No one was injured, according to the police report.

The suspect is described as a black male of average height and weight. According to the police report, he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes and a mask covering his face.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101

