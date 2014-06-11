Two spots in Grand Strand tops for weddings in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The editors of USA Today have listed Brookgreen Gardens and Pawleys Island in the top 10 wedding destinations in South Carolina.

Brookgreen Gardens is acknowledged as a great place for weddings just about anywhere within its 9,000 acres. The community of Pawleys Island is praised for its natural setting.

"The Myrtle Beach area is rapidly becoming one of the most incredible wedding destinations on the Atlantic Ocean, and these choices only help in reinforcing that," said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. "In addition to the area's picturesque setting, guests and family members will enjoy the abundance of outdoor activities and local attractions to keep them busy before and after the nuptials."

Below are the top 10 wedding destinations in South Carolina, listed by USA Today:

Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet

The Sanctuary at Kiawah

The Inn at Palmetto Bluff, a Montage Resort

Lowndes Grove

Boone Hill Plantation

Wild Dunes

Charleston Harbor Resort

Seabrook Island

Sea Pines at Hilton Head

Pawleys Island

