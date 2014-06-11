5-acre Carolina Forest park on hold for county funding

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - A major new development in Carolina Forest remains on hold until funding can be secured. Plans for a five-acre park, dedicated to a Revolutionary War general, have been delayed for nearly three years.

In 2011, Joe Garrell said he donated land on behalf of LandBank, LLC, which owns the five acres. His plan would be to call the park "Revolutionary War General Isaac Huger Park."

The land is off Carolina Forest Boulevard across from The Farm neighborhood. The site includes ten large oak trees, and it would be visible from Highway 31.

A sign for the park has been placed at the site, recently.

However, it could be another year before Horry County plans to start the project.

"We have to secure some more funding in particular for the road," Lisa Bourcier, spokeswoman for the county confirmed.

"The county is looking at about a hundred thousand dollars to do what they're supposed to do to develop the site," Garrell said back in 2011.

He said his envision included lots of green space with picnic tables, benches and monuments.

Garrell said the park's namesake, General Isaac Huger, received the land in 1771 as a grant from the King of England. He later fought alongside Francis Marion and Peter Horry.

