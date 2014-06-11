Passenger statistics on the rise at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In May 2014 the number of passengers arriving into the Myrtle Beach International Airport increased by 6 percent compared to May 2013.

97,008 passengers arrived into MYR in May 2014. That is 5,529 more than in May 2013.

The airport has welcomed 312,723 arriving passengers to the Grand Strand since January 2014.

"The number of passengers arriving into the airport, exceeds all other May's on record," said Pat Apone, director of airports. "Year-to-date passenger traffic at the Myrtle Beach International Airport is strong and the Department of Airports is optimistic that the trend will continue through the remainder of the 2014 season."

Detailed passenger statistics can be found at www.flymyrtlebeach.com, under "About MYR."

The Myrtle Beach International Airport is a full-service facility that serves as the gateway to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach International Airport is owned by Horry County and operated by the Department of Airports.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.